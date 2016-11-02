版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 01:57 BJT

BRIEF-Enghouse systems announces TSX trading symbol change to "ENGH"

Nov 2 Enghouse Systems Ltd

* Enghouse systems announces TSX trading symbol change to "ENGH" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

