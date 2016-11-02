版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 03:23 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant exploring sale of eye-surgery equipment business - WSJ

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Valeant exploring sale of eye-surgery equipment business; sale of the business could fetch $2.5 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/2eev3U0 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐