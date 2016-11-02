版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 03:33 BJT

BRIEF-Calvin Klein says Chief Marketing Officer Melisa Goldie to leave

Nov 2 Calvin Klein Inc:

* Calvin Klein Inc announces Melisa Goldie to leave the company

* Melisa Goldie, chief marketing officer has decided to leave company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐