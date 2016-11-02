版本:
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox cable network programming quarterly segment OIBDA increased 6% to $1.38 bln

Nov 2 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc

* Cable network programming quarterly segment OIBDA increased 6% to $1.38 billion

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc - Qtrly total revenues $6.51 billion versus $6.08 billion

* Q1 revenue view $6.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Twenty-First Century Fox - Qtrly filmed entertainment segment OIBDA $311 million versus $149 million

* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc- Q1 television segment OIBDA $191 million versus $196 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

