BRIEF-Phoenix New Media says board authorized to grant new unsecured term loans to Particle Inc.

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 3 Phoenix New Media Ltd
* Board authorized to grant new unsecured term loans to particle inc.
* To grant loans on or before january 15, 2017 with an aggregate principal amount of rmb120 million
* Loans an interest rate of 9% per annum and with a term of no more than six (6) months
* Pursuant to board approval, company granted an initial loan of rmb46 million to particle on november 2
* May grant remaining loans to particle after obtaining approval of company's parent company, phoenix tv, for such loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.