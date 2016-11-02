版本:
BRIEF-Qualcomm posts Q4 earnings per share $1.07

Nov 2 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results fiscal 2016 revenues $23.6 billion; GAAP EPS $3.81, non-GAAP EPS $4.44

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.07

* Qtrly revenues $6.2 billion versus $5.5 billion

* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.91 - $1.01

* Sees Q1 non GAAP earnings per share $1.12 - $1.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $6.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenue $5.7 billion - $6.5 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $5.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

