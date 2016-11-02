BRIEF-Qualcomm posts Q4 earnings per share $1.07

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results fiscal 2016 revenues $23.6 billion; GAAP EPS $3.81, non-GAAP EPS $4.44
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.07
* Qtrly revenues $6.2 billion versus $5.5 billion
* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.91 - $1.01
* Sees Q1 non GAAP earnings per share $1.12 - $1.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $6.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 revenue $5.7 billion - $6.5 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $5.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.