BRIEF-Adobe provides preliminary financial targets for FY2017

Nov 2 Adobe Systems Inc -

* Company is providing preliminary financial targets for fiscal year 2017

* Sees FY2017 total Adobe revenue approximately $7 billion ( 20 percent year-over-year growth)

* Sees FY2017 gaap earnings per share approximately $2.85

* Sees FY2017 non-GAAP earnings per share approximately $3.75

* Company also expects to meet or exceed its FY2015 through FY2018 compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") targets

