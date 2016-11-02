BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics says total revenue for Q3 2016 was $23 mln

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 PTC Therapeutics Inc
* Says total revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $23.0 million, an increase of $13.2 million compared to same period of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $ 1.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.22, revenue view $19.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- expects to achieve total ex-us nmdmd translarna net sales in middle of guidance of $65 to $85 million for 2016.
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- operating expenses for full year 2016 are now anticipated to be between $180 million and $190 million
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- PTC expects to end 2016 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $220 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $71.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.