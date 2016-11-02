BRIEF-IAC/InterActiveCorp posts qtrly adjusted earnings $0.73/shr

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 IAC/InterActiveCorp
* Repurchased $33 million of shares in the quarter
* IAC/InterActiveCorp sees FY 2016 total IAC adjusted EBITDA $483 million-$519 million
* Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.73
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.49
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $755.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $764.1 million versus $838.6 million
* IAC/InterActiveCorp sees FY 2016 operating loss $67 million - $6 million
* IAC/InterActiveCorp - no material change to the FY revenue guidance provided in the Q2 2016 shareholder letter
* Qtrly Match Group revenue increased 18 pct to $316.4 million driven by a 22 pct increase in dating revenue
* In the video segment, Vimeo paid subscribers increased 13 pct to over 741,000 in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.