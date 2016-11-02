版本:
BRIEF-Flotek Industries posts qtrly loss per share $0.05

Nov 2 Flotek Industries Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Qtrly revenue $73.7 million versus $ 88 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

