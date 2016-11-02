版本:
BRIEF-USA Truck says board decides to eliminate role of vice chairman

Nov 2 Usa Truck Inc

* USA Truck Inc - board has decided to eliminate role of vice chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

