BRIEF-Rogers sees Q4 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.71

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Rogers Corp
* Q3 sales rose 3.1 percent to $165.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.88
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.71
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $155 million to $165 million
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 to $0.86
* Rogers Corp - for full year 2016, rogers expects capital expenditures to be in range of approximately $20.0 to $25.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $154.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $151.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.