BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Carlyle to 'BBB+'; outlook stable

Nov 2 Fitch on Carlyle

* Fitch downgrades Carlyle to 'BBB+'; outlook stable

* Fitch says rating outlook on Carlyle has been revised to stable from negative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

