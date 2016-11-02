版本:
BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics says on Nov 2 entered agreement to sell up to $75 mln shares-SEC filing

Nov 2 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris Therapeutics-on Nov 2, co entered sales agreement to sell shares of its stock, par value $0.00001 per share of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2f21nes) Further company coverage:

