BRIEF-Parsley Energy Inc, unit entered into a revolving credit agreement on Oct. 28, 2016 - SEC filing

Nov 3 Parsley Energy Inc :

* Parsley Energy Inc- co, unit entered into a revolving credit agreement on Oct. 28, 2016 - SEC filing

* Parsley Energy Inc- agreement provides for a five-year senior secured revolving credit facility, maturing on Oct. 28, 2021

* Parsley Energy Inc- credit agreement provides for an initial borrowing base of $900.0 mln