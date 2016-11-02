版本:
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - Qtrly GAAP net investment loss of $0.03 per share

Nov 2 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp - Qtrly GAAP net investment loss of $0.03 per share, or net investment income of $0.21 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

