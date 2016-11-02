版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Vectren says declares quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share

Nov 2 Vectren Corp -

* Says board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, up 5 percent from current quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐