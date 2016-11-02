版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Diamondback Energy issued $500 mln in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2024

Nov 2 Diamondback Energy Inc

* Diamondback Energy -On October 28, 2016, issued $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% senior notes due 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2fdRqej] Further company coverage:

