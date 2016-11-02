BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities - Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Chesapeake Utilities Corp :
* Eastern shore natural gas company finalized precedent agreements with customers for its 2017 expansion project
* Chesapeake utilities -precedent agreements have been signed by seven of ESNG's existing customers who have requested new firm transportation services
* Chesapeake utilities - project will provide above 60,000 dekatherms/ day additional firm natural gas transportation deliverability on pipeline
* Chesapeake utilities -2017 expansion project consists of approximately 23 miles of pipeline looping in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.