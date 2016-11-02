版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Twenty-first Century Fox says does not have "heightened appetite" for M&A after AT&T/Time Warner deal- CEO on conf call

Nov 2 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc :

* Fox chief executive James Murdoch - Fox does not have a "heightened appetite" for M&A after AT&T/Time Warner deal- conf call

* Fox - scatter pricing up between 20- 30 percent, "disappointed" with political ad spending- conf call Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐