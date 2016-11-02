版本:
BRIEF-Tiptree Financial files for sale of 72,868 shares of Co's class a common stock by the selling stockholders

Nov 2 Tiptree Financial Inc :

* Files for sale of 72,868 shares of Co's class a common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2fcvtyE) Further company coverage:

