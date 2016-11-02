BRIEF-Monsanto enters into $1 bln delayed draw term loan agreement

Nov 2 Monsanto Co
* Monsanto Co - on October 28, 2016, company entered into a
$1 billion delayed draw term loan agreement, primarily to
refinance maturing long-term debt
* Monsanto - entered agreement with ability to request up to
4 advances of at least $250 million until before April 27, 2018
or completion of deal with Bayer A.G.
* Monsanto co - loan matures upon earlier of October 28,
2019 or completion of merger with Bayer A.G., with a prepayment
option - SEC filing
