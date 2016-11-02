版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Halliburton sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share

Nov 2 Halliburton Co

* Halliburton declares dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

