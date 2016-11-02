版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Brocade Communications Systems - To pay Broadcom $195 mln if terminates deal

Nov 2 Broadcom Ltd

* Brocade communications systems - upon termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, co to pay broadcom termination fee of $195 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

