版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Microsemi running sale process after receiving takeover interest from Skyworks - Bloomberg, citing sources

Nov 2 (Reuters) -

* Microsemi Corp is running a sale process after receiving takeover interest from Skyworks Solutions Inc - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Microsemi hired Bank Of Montreal to run broader auction after Woburn, Skyworks offered to buy company- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2fdRLOc Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐