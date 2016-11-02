版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Crystal Rock says finalized new employment pacts with executive officers

Nov 2 Crystal Rock Holdings Inc

* On nov 1 finalized new employment agreements with executive officers, Peter Baker, John Baker, and David Jurasek

* Crystal Rock Holdings - agreements provide for annual salaries of $445,000 for Peter Baker, $320,000 for John Baker, and $200,000 for Mr. Jurasek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐