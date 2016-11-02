BRIEF-Crystal Rock says finalized new employment pacts with executive officers

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Crystal Rock Holdings Inc
* On nov 1 finalized new employment agreements with executive officers, Peter Baker, John Baker, and David Jurasek
* Crystal Rock Holdings - agreements provide for annual salaries of $445,000 for Peter Baker, $320,000 for John Baker, and $200,000 for Mr. Jurasek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.