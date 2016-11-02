版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Home Capital Group increases dividend

Nov 2 Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital Group Inc announces dividend increase

* Sets FY dividend of C$1.04 per share

* New dividend represents a 2 cent per share increase in quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

