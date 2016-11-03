版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Anton Oilfield Services Group appoints John William Chisholm as non-executive director

Nov 3 Anton Oilfield Services Group

* Anton Oilfield Services Group - appoints John William Chisholm as a non-executive director of company with effect from 2 November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

