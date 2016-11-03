版本:
BRIEF-Cogeco Q4 revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$572 million

Nov 2 Cogeco Inc :

* Q4 revenue rose 3.2 percent to C$572 million

* A quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share was declared, an increase of 15.3% compared to same period of fiscal 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

