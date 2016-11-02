BRIEF-Transocean posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

Nov 2 Transocean Ltd

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Transocean Ltd qtrly revenues were $903 million, compared with $943 million in Q2 of 2016

* Transocean Ltd - contract backlog was $12.2 billion as of October 2016 fleet status report

* Transocean Ltd qtrly revenue efficiency was 100.7 percent, up from 96.5 percent in Q2 of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $866.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S