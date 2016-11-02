版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Valero Energy sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share

Nov 2 Valero Energy Corp -

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

