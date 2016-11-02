版本:
2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-United Natural says CEO to get an initial base salary at annual rate of $922,500

Nov 2 United Natural Foods Inc

* CEO Steven Spinner will receive an initial base salary at annual rate of $922,500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

