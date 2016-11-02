版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources increases size of board to nine directors

Nov 2 Lonestar Resources US Inc :

* Lonestar Resources US Inc - on October 29, 2016, board of co increased size of board to nine directors, appointed John H. Murray to board- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2fj0CNa) Further company coverage:

