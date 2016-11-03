BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports EPS C$1.52 and increases dividend

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 2 Cogeco Communications Inc :
* Cogeco Communications Inc releases its results for Q4 of fiscal 2016 and increases its dividend
* Qtrly revenue increased by $23.6 million, or 4.5 pct, to reach $544.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share C$1.52
* Says declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43, an increase of 10.3%, compared to $0.39 per share paid in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
