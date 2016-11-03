BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports EPS C$1.52 and increases dividend

Nov 2 Cogeco Communications Inc :

* Cogeco Communications Inc releases its results for Q4 of fiscal 2016 and increases its dividend

* Qtrly revenue increased by $23.6 million, or 4.5 pct, to reach $544.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share C$1.52

* Says declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.43, an increase of 10.3%, compared to $0.39 per share paid in Q4