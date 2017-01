Nov 3 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Vontobel sells its Helvetia shares to Patria Genossenschaft Vontobel sold its capital interest in Helvetia Holding AG to Patria Genossenschaft on November 2, 2016.

* Vontobel sold its capital interest of 4.0 percent in Helvetia Holding AG to Patria Genossenschaft on November 2, 2016

* Once transaction has been completed, Patria Genossenschaft will hold 34.1 percent of shares of Helvetia Holding AG Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)