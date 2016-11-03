版本:
2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Index Pharmaceuticals gets new patent granted in the US

Nov 3 Index Pharmaceuticals Holding AB :

* Index Pharmaceuticals gets new patent granted in the US

* Announced that a new method of use patent for drug candidate cobitolimod will be granted by United States Patent and Trademark Office Source text for Eikon:

