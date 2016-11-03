BRIEF-Index Pharmaceuticals gets new patent granted in the US

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Index Pharmaceuticals Holding AB :
* Index Pharmaceuticals gets new patent granted in the US
* Announced that a new method of use patent for drug candidate cobitolimod will be granted by United States Patent and Trademark Office Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
