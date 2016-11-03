BRIEF-Dufry 9-mth EBIT up 44.3 pct at CHF 193.6 million

Nov 3 Dufry AG :
* Turnover increased by 39.4 percent in first nine months and reached 5,877.2 million Swiss
francs ($6.06 billion)
* EBITDA was 685.4 million francs, 34.9 percent higher compared to first nine months of 2015
* EBIT grew by 44.3 percent and reached 193.6 million francs in first nine months of 2016,
compared to 134.2 million francs in same period in 2015
* Decided to call in advance its $500 million senior notes with maturity in 2020. Repayment
planned for Dec. 2, 2016
* Confirms total of 105 million francs synergies from WDF merger, which will sequentially be
reflected in financials over coming quarter and in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9703 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)