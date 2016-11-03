BRIEF-Credit Suisse CFO says will come back on investor day with revised SRU guidance

Nov 3 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* CEO says we expect to approach end-2018 cost target in
global markets by end-2016 -analyst call
* CFO says wouldn't be looking to change regularization
outflow guidance of 5 billion Sfr in 2016
* CEO says sees quite a lot of upside of turning around
performance in equities business, even in challenging markets
* CFO says will come back on investor day with revised
guidance on strategic resolution unit
* CFO says, if interest rates remain unchanged, would expect
net interest income to continue to grow because we're expanding
loan book and maintaining margins
* CFO says funding costs for 2017 are likely to remain
broadly stable in 2017 versus 2016
* CEO says we could do much more to get global markets to
work with other divisions, confident if we do that revenues will
go up
* CEO says return on marginal investment of hiring a
relationship manager in Asia pacific is more than 40 percent,
the payback is about 3 years
