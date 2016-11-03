BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says investors taking profits from recent share price rally

Nov 3 Credit Suisse Group
* CEO says advises not to look at short-term movements in
share price, investors taking profits from recent share price
rally -media call
* CEO says every billion we take in, it's going to generate
100 basis points every year forever
* CFO says post-UK EU referendum we've seen flattening of
yield curve and that has been very unhelpful in terms of
transaction income among clients
* CEO says 80 percent of Q3 revenues drop in equities
business was in Europe but every indication shows it's come back
in October
* CEO says no correlation between cost cutting and
performance of equities business in London
* CEO says costs a potential upside to boost economics of
global markets, hints at update at Dec. 7 investor day
