版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-KBR Inc says U.S. Appeals Court denied Pemex Exploracion Y Produccion's petition

Nov 3 KBR Inc

* KBR Inc - U.S. Appeals Court denied Pemex Exploracion Y Produccion's (PEP) petition for rehearing on judgment in favor of Commisa in excess of $465 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐