BRIEF-Orbital Atk unable to file quarterly report on form 10-Q- SEC Filing

Nov 3 Orbital Atk Inc -

* Unable to file quarterly report on form 10-Qfor period ended October 2, 2016 within the prescribed time period - SEC filing

* Financial statements for the fiscal 2013, fiscal 2014, quarters in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014 should no longer be relied upon

* Will not file its quarterly report for the quarter ended october 2, 2016 by November 21, 2016