BRIEF-Orbital Atk unable to file quarterly report on form 10-Q- SEC Filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Orbital Atk Inc -
* Unable to file quarterly report on form 10-Qfor period ended October 2, 2016 within the prescribed time period - SEC filing
* Financial statements for the fiscal 2013, fiscal 2014, quarters in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014 should no longer be relied upon
* Will not file its quarterly report for the quarter ended october 2, 2016 by November 21, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2fhSHS3] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
