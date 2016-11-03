版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy - Qtrly loss per share $0.44

Nov 3 Cheniere Energy Inc :

* Cheniere Energy Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.44

* Cheniere Energy Inc - Qtrly total revenues $465.7 million versus $66.1 million Source text - bit.ly/2ffgYYE Further company coverage:

