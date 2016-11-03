BRIEF-Qep Resources resolves South Antelope midstream dispute

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Qep Resources Inc -
* Qep Resources Inc Resolves South Antelope midstream dispute
* Reached agreement with one of its third-party midstream providers to resolve a commercial dispute
* Amend agreement under which associated gas produced from company's South Antelope acreage is purchased, gathered and processed
* Amendment extends existing gas purchase deal ten years, includes fixed fee for services, provides for increased capacity
* Does not believe wells in South Antelope acreage will add material oil volumes in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.