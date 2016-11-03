版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-Qep Resources resolves South Antelope midstream dispute

Nov 3 Qep Resources Inc -

* Qep Resources Inc Resolves South Antelope midstream dispute

* Reached agreement with one of its third-party midstream providers to resolve a commercial dispute

* Amend agreement under which associated gas produced from company's South Antelope acreage is purchased, gathered and processed

* Amendment extends existing gas purchase deal ten years, includes fixed fee for services, provides for increased capacity

* Does not believe wells in South Antelope acreage will add material oil volumes in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐