2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Rexnord entered into an incremental assumption agreement - SEC Filing

Nov 3 Rexnord Corp:

* Rexnord Corp - Chase Acquisition I, RBS Global, Rexnord LLC, Co's units, entered into an incremental assumption agreement - sec filing

* Rexnord - borrowers have requested replacement revolving facility commitments in total amount of $265 million to replace revolving facility commitments

* Rexnord - agreement extends revolving facility maturity date to March 15, 2019 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ehmiZl) Further company coverage:

