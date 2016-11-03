BRIEF-Rexnord entered into an incremental assumption agreement - SEC Filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Rexnord Corp:
* Rexnord Corp - Chase Acquisition I, RBS Global, Rexnord LLC, Co's units, entered into an incremental assumption agreement - sec filing
* Rexnord - borrowers have requested replacement revolving facility commitments in total amount of $265 million to replace revolving facility commitments
* Rexnord - agreement extends revolving facility maturity date to March 15, 2019 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ehmiZl) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
