BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Q3 sales fell 7 pct to $533 million

Nov 3 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co -

* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $533 million

* Lowered its full year 2016 outlook for net sales and billings

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion

* 2016 billings are now expected to be in range of $1,370 to $1,430 million.

* Net income for q3 of 2016 was $90 million, a 31 percent decrease