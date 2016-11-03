BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Q3 sales fell 7 pct to $533 million

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co -
* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $533 million
* Lowered its full year 2016 outlook for net sales and billings
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion
* 2016 billings are now expected to be in range of $1,370 to $1,430 million.
* Net income for q3 of 2016 was $90 million, a 31 percent decrease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
