BRIEF-Treehouse Foods plans to close Delta facility and Downsize Battle Creek facility

Nov 3 Treehouse Foods Inc

* Treehouse foods announces plans to close delta, b.c. Facility and downsize battle creek, mich. Facility

* Treehouse foods- total costs to close delta facility and downsize battle creek are expected to be approximately $14.7 million, or $0.16 per fully share

* Treehouse foods inc - delta facility employs approximately 90 employees

* Treehouse foods inc - partial closure will affect approximately 100 of current 160 employees over a 15 month period beginning in january 2017

* Expects approximately $4.0 million and $3.1 million of charges to be incurred in q4 of this year and q1 of 2017

* Treehouse foods-components of charges include non-cash asset write-offs of about $7.9 million, employee-related costs of about $4.6 million, other closure costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: