BRIEF-Comstock mining receives unanimous approval on industrial zoning

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Comstock Mining Inc
* Comstock mining receives unanimous approval on industrial zoning
* Usa parkway construction commenced in spring of 2016 and remains on schedule
* Final completion of usa parkway remains scheduled for an august of 2017 opening.
* Comstock mining - on oct 6, 2016, lyon county board of commissioners unanimously approved application for zoning newest comstock properties for industrial uses
* Strategic plan includes sale of the non-mining, industrial development lands and water rights, over next 6-12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.