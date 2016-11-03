BRIEF-Actua commences modified "dutch auction"tender offer for up to $80 mln of its stock

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Actua Corp
* Actua announces its intention to commence a modified "dutch auction" tender offer for up to $80 million of its common stock
* Actua corp - actua intends to finance tender offer with its available cash
* Actua-Stockholders may tender all or portion of shares at price specified by tendering stockholder of not less than $12.00 nor greater than $14.00/share
* Actua - if tender offer is fully subscribed, actua would repurchase between 14.5% and 16.9% of its issued and outstanding shares as of november 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.