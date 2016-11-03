版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Solar supplies 5.74 mw of PV modules to agricultural projects in California

Nov 3 Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian solar supplies 5.74 mw of pv modules to agricultural projects in California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐