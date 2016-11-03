BRIEF-Federal National Mortgage Association - net income of $3.2 bln for q3 of 2016, $2 bln for the Q3 of 2015

Nov 3 Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Federal National Mortgage Association - net income of $3.2 billion for Q3 of 2016, compared with net income of $2.0 billion for the Q3 of 2015

* Federal National Mortgage Association - amount of draws received from treasury to date under senior preferred stock purchase agreement is $116.1 billion

* Federal National Mortgage Association - net revenues were $5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2016 and $5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2015

* Federal National Mortgage Association - qtrly single-family net income was $1,940 million versus $2,039 million, multifamilty net income $375 million versus $324 million Source text (bit.ly/2ehvZqo) Further company coverage: