BRIEF-Federal National Mortgage Association - net income of $3.2 bln for q3 of 2016, $2 bln for the Q3 of 2015

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Federal National Mortgage Association :
* Federal National Mortgage Association - net income of $3.2 billion for Q3 of 2016, compared with net income of $2.0 billion for the Q3 of 2015
* Federal National Mortgage Association - amount of draws received from treasury to date under senior preferred stock purchase agreement is $116.1 billion
* Federal National Mortgage Association - net revenues were $5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2016 and $5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2015
* Federal National Mortgage Association - qtrly single-family net income was $1,940 million versus $2,039 million, multifamilty net income $375 million versus $324 million Source text (bit.ly/2ehvZqo) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
